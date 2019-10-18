Malaysia Airlines discontinues Chongqing service in late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Malaysia Airlines in late-October 2019 is discontinuing Kuala Lumpur – Chongqing service, where it scheduled last flight on 25OCT19 (KUL departure). The oneWorld member currently operates this route 4 times weekly, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

MH518 KUL2020 – 0115+1CKG 738 135
MH518 KUL2030 – 0115+1CKG 738 7

MH519 CKG0220 – 0700KUL 738 x357

This route was introduced in October 2017.