Malaysia Airlines discontinues Chongqing service in late-Oct 2019

Malaysia Airlines in late-October 2019 is discontinuing Kuala Lumpur – Chongqing service, where it scheduled last flight on 25OCT19 (KUL departure). The oneWorld member currently operates this route 4 times weekly, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
MH518 KUL2020 – 0115+1CKG 738 135
MH518 KUL2030 – 0115+1CKG 738 7
MH519 CKG0220 – 0700KUL 738 x357
This route was introduced in October 2017.
