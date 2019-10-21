Star Alliance carrier ANA in recent schedule update completed winter 2019/20 season adjustment. Previously reported, the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is scheduled to serve Manila from 27OCT19. Recent update also sees the 787-10 continues to serve Bangkok in winter season.
Tokyo Narita – Bangkok NH805/806 Day x257 (Day x146 from BKK)
Tokyo Narita – Manila 1 daily (Except 15JAN20 – 03FEB20)
ANA W19 Boeing 787-10 operations as of 18OCT19
