Hainan Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes to Beijing Capital – Las Vegas route for summer 2020 season. Latest update sees the airline closed reservation for travel on/after 29MAR20. The airline previously filed 3 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
HU7969 PEK0145 – 2245-1LAS 789 257
HU7970 LAS0100 – 0440+1PEK 789 257
Hainan Airlines closes Las Vegas bookings in S20
