Russian carrier Azimuth in December 2019 is launching new international routes, including Munich and Tel Aviv, on board its Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft. Planned service as follows.
Krasnodar – Munich eff 22DEC19 2 weekly
A4349 KRR0900 – 1055MUC SU9 37
A4350 MUC1210 – 1800KRR SU9 37
Rostov-on-Don – Tel Aviv eff 01DEC19 2 weekly
A4251 ROV0905 – 1115TLV SU9 47
A4252 TLV1220 – 1625ROV SU9 47
Azimuth adds Munich / Tel Aviv service in Dec 2019
Posted
Russian carrier Azimuth in December 2019 is launching new international routes, including Munich and Tel Aviv, on board its Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft. Planned service as follows.