Norwegian from May 2020 plans to launch new Trans-Atlantic route from Paris CDG, as the airline opened reservation for Paris CDG – Austin route. From 06MAY20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route 3 times weekly, switching to 2 from 25SEP20.
DY7185 CDG1030 – 1400AUS 789 357
DY7186 AUS1600 – 0815+1CDG 789 357
Service operates Day 57 from 25SEP20.
Norwegian adds Paris CDG – Austin service from May 2020
Posted
