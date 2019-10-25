China Eastern in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer new route to Japan, as Lianyungang – Shizuoka route joins the airline’s latest offering. From 10NOV19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
MU5063 LYG0940 – 1340FSZ 320 x136
MU5064 FSZ1440 – 1715LYG 320 x136
China Eastern adds Lianyungang – Shizuoka service in W19
