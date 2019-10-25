Chinese carrier 9 Air from late-December 2019 plans to launch service to Japan, as the airline schedules Guangzhou – Osaka Kansai route. From 22DEC19, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route on daily basis.
AQ1099 CAN1550 – 2100KIX 738 D
AQ1100 KIX2200 – 0110+1CAN 738 D
9 Air adds Guangzhou – Osaka service from late-Dec 2019
