Hainan Airlines / Iberia begins codeshare partnership from late-Oct 2019

Hainan Airlines and Iberia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season begins reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between China and Spain, as well as selected routes beyond Shanghai and Madrid. Planned codeshare routes already available for sale, effective 27OCT19, as follows.
Hainan Airlines operated by IBERIA
Madrid – Shanghai Pu Dong
Madrid – Valencia
IBERIA operated by Hainan Airlines
Shanghai Pu Dong – Beijing Capital
Shanghai Pu Dong – Guangzhou
Shanghai Pu Dong – Haikou
Shanghai Pu Dong – Shenzhen
Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An
Shenzhen – Madrid
