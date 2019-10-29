Hainan Airlines / Iberia begins codeshare partnership from late-Oct 2019

Hainan Airlines and Iberia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season begins reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between China and Spain, as well as selected routes beyond Shanghai and Madrid. Planned codeshare routes already available for sale, effective 27OCT19, as follows.



Hainan Airlines operated by IBERIA

Madrid – Shanghai Pu Dong

Madrid – Valencia



IBERIA operated by Hainan Airlines

Shanghai Pu Dong – Beijing Capital

Shanghai Pu Dong – Guangzhou

Shanghai Pu Dong – Haikou

Shanghai Pu Dong – Shenzhen

Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An

Shenzhen – Madrid