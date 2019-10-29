Korean Air / Delta removes planned Tokyo Haneda – US codeshare routes in S20

Korean Air during Monday’s schedule update filed changes to its planned codeshare routes with Delta. Previously reported on 03OCT19, Korean Air previously filed codeshare service on Delta’s Trans-Pacific flights between Tokyo Haneda and US from 28MAR20. This is no longer in effect as following routes has been removed on 28OCT19.



Korean Air operated by DELTA (no longer in effect)

Tokyo Haneda – Atlanta

Tokyo Haneda – Detroit

Tokyo Haneda – Honolulu

Tokyo Haneda – Portland

Tokyo Haneda – Seattle