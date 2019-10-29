Saudia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Etihad, initially covering 5 routes from 27OCT19, including service to Australia. Additional routes will be added in the near future.
Saudia operated by ETIHAD
Abu Dhabi – Chengdu
Abu Dhabi – Melbourne
Abu Dhabi – Moscow Domodedovo
Abu Dhabi – Rabat
Abu Dhabi – Sydney
Saudia expands Etihad codeshare from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Saudia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Etihad, initially covering 5 routes from 27OCT19, including service to Australia. Additional routes will be added in the near future.