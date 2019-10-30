HK Express last week discontinued Hong Kong – Chiang Rai service, as the airline operated last flight on 23OCT19. This route was previously scheduled once a week on Wednesdays, with Airbus A320 aircraft. Previously listed schedule for summer 2019 season as follows.
UO768 HKG1545 – 1745CEI 320 3
UO769 CEI1840 – 2220HKG 320 3
HK Express discontinues Chiang Rai service in late-Oct 2019
