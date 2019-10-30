LATAM Airlines Brasil and Qatar Airways earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership, as LATAM’s LA-coded flight numbers being placed on various Qatar Airways service, including the latter’s Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route. Approximately from 15OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.
LATAM Airlines Brasil operated by Qatar Airways
Doha – Addis Ababa
Doha – Baghdad
Doha – Baku
Doha – Basra
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Djibouti
Doha – Erbil
Doha – Hanoi
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City
Doha – Kuala Lumpur
Doha – Mahe Island
Doha – Muscat
Doha – Najaf
Doha – Penang
Doha – Salalah
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Doha – Sulaymaniyah
Doha – Tbilisi
LATAM Brasil expands Qatar Airways codeshare from mid-Oct 2019
