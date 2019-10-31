El Al Israel Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Thai Airways International, covering additional service to Australia. Planned codeshare routes from 31OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.
El Al operated by THAI
Bangkok – Brisbane
Bangkok – Melbourne
El Al expands Thai Airways International codeshare from late-Oct 2019
Posted
El Al Israel Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Thai Airways International, covering additional service to Australia. Planned codeshare routes from 31OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.