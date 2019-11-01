tigerair Taiwan in January 2020 plans to expand service to Korea, as the airline announced new Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon route. The carrier will operate this route 3 times weekly, starting 03JAN20.
IT600 TPE2200 – 0130+1ICN 320 257
IT601 ICN0230 – 0415TPE 320 136
tigerair Taiwan adds Taipei – Seoul service from Jan 2020
Posted
tigerair Taiwan in January 2020 plans to expand service to Korea, as the airline announced new Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon route. The carrier will operate this route 3 times weekly, starting 03JAN20.