Lufthansa S20 Glasgow service changes

Lufthansa in summer 2020 season plans to increase Frankfurt – Glasgow service, with the new evening service from Frankfurt, early-morning from Glasgow. The 2nd daily flight is scheduled to commence on 29MAR20 from Frankfurt.



LH960 FRA1040 – 1140GLA 319 x47

LH960 FRA1055 – 1155GLA 319 47

LH974 FRA2145 – 2245GLA 32A D



LH975 GLA0605 – 0900FRA 32A D

LH961 GLA1325 – 1620FRA 319 D



Separately, the airline’s Munich – Glasgow service in summer 2020 season is being reduced, operating twice weekly from 31MAY20 to 06SEP20 only, compared to up to 5 weekly in summer 2019.



LH2698 MUC1335 – 1450GLA 319 47

LH2699 GLA1530 – 1840MUC 319 47