Hong Kong Airlines on Monday (04NOV19) announced it is discontinuing Hong Kong – Los Angeles service, as the airline closed reservation for travel on/after 08FEB20. Last flight is scheduled on 06FEB20. For January 2020, the airline operates this route with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, 4 times weekly.
HX068 HKG1155 – 0850LAX 359 7
HX068 HKG1200 – 0850LAX 359 246
HX069 LAX1045 – 1835+1HKG 359 x135
Hong Kong Airlines discontinues Los Angeles service in Feb 2020
