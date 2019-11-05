Vietnam Airlines in late-November 2019 is adding service to Shenzhen, on board Airbus A321 aircraft, as the airline schedules service from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Hanoi – Shenzhen eff 28NOV19 4 weekly A321
VN538 HAN2355 – 0230+1SZX 321 x135
VN539 SZX0335 – 0430HAN 321 x246
Ho Chi Minh City – Shenzhen eff 27NOV19 3 weekly A321
VN536 SGN2245 – 0215+1SZX 321 135
VN537 SZX0335 – 0510SGN 321 246
Vietnam Airlines adds Shenzhen service from late-Nov 2019
Posted
Vietnam Airlines in late-November 2019 is adding service to Shenzhen, on board Airbus A321 aircraft, as the airline schedules service from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.