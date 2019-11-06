El Al 787-8 W19 operations as of 03NOV19

El Al Israel Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service entry. Based on latest update, the airline’s 238-seater 787-8 aircraft to enter service on Tel Aviv – London Heathrow as LY317/318, on 01DEC19. As of 03NOV19, planned 787-8 operation for winter 2019/20 season includes the following.



Operational dates listed below is based on Tel Aviv departure,



Tel Aviv – Athens 05JAN20

Tel Aviv – Bangkok 20JAN20 / 27JAN20 (followed by 2 weekly 16MAR20 – 23MAR20)

Tel Aviv – Barcelona 24FEB20

Tel Aviv – Beijing Capital eff 14DEC19 2 weekly

Tel Aviv – Boston eff 24DEC19 1 weekly (Except selected dates)

Tel Aviv – Chicago O’Hare 22MAR20 – 26MAR20 3 weekly

Tel Aviv – Johannesburg 05JAN20 / 26FEB20 / 04MAR20 / 22MAR20

Tel Aviv – London Heathrow eff 01DEC19 Selected dates

Tel Aviv – Newark 12MAR20

Tel Aviv – Paris CDG eff 16DEC19 Various frequencies

Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita 21MAR20 / 25MAR20

Tel Aviv – Toronto eff 03DEC19 3 weekly



Planned 787-8 operation remains subject to change.