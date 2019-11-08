Austrian Airlines in summer 2020 is resuming 2 leisure routes to Greece, previously served in summer 2015 season. From late-May 2020, the Star Alliance carrier will offer service to Kavala and Samos, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
Vienna – Kavala 29MAY20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly A320 (Service resumption since summer 2015)
OS9079 VIE1015 – 1305KVA 320 5
OS9080 KVA1350 – 1435VIE 320 5
Vienna – Samos 26MAY20 – 29SEP20 1 weekly A320 (Service resumption since summer 2015)
OS9031 VIE0635 – 1000SMI 320 2
OS9032 SMI1100 – 1225VIE 320 2
Austrian resumes 2 Greek leisure routes in S20
