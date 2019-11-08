VietJet Air expands International routes from Da Nang in Dec 2019

VietJet Air in December 2019 is launching additional international service from Da Nang, in addition to previously reported Taipei flight (from 19DEC19). Latest international service addition for Da Nang includes Hong Kong and Singapore, on board Airbus A321.
Da Nang – Hong Kong eff 12DEC19 1 daily A321
VJ872 DAD1245 – 1530HKG 321 x6
VJ872 DAD1335 – 1620HKG 321 6
VJ873 HKG1720 – 1805DAD 321 D
Da Nang – Singapore eff 20DEC19 1 daily A321
VJ973 DAD1215 – 1555SIN 321 6
VJ973 DAD1220 – 1600SIN 321 x6
VJ974 SIN1050 – 1230DAD 321 D
