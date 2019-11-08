Condor resumes Frankfurt – Tivat service in S20

Condor in summer 2020 season plans to resume Frankfurt – Tivat service, previously served in the 3rd quarter of 2013. From 01MAY20, the airline will operate this route once weekly, increasing to twice weekly from 26MAY20 to 13OCT20. Condor Partner Airline Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.



DE1154 FRA0505 – 0715TIV 320 5

DE1154 FRA0600 – 0810TIV 320 2



DE1155 TIV0815 – 1025FRA 320 5

DE1155 TIV0910 – 1120FRA 320 2



Day 2 operates 26MAY20 – 13OCT20.