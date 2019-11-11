China Eastern adds new Tokyo Narita routes in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

China Eastern in the first quarter of 2020 season plans to add various new routes to Tokyo Narita, including service from Kunming, Qingdao, Wuhan and Yantai. Planned schedule as follows.

Kunming – Tokyo Narita eff 18FEB20 4 weekly 787-9
MU2591 KMG0750 – 1310NRT 789 x357
MU2592 NRT1410 – 1835KMG 789 x357

Qingdao – Tokyo Narita eff 05JAN20 3 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2012)
MU5079 TAO0910 – 1310NRT 320 357
MU5080 NRT1410 – 1640TAO 320 357

Wuhan – Tokyo Narita eff 04JAN20 3 weekly A320
MU2615 WUH0855 – 1330NRT 738 246
MU2616 NRT1430 – 1755WUH 738 246

Yantai – Tokyo Narita eff 02JAN20 3 weekly A320
MU5031 YNT0900 – 1300NRT 320 246
MU5032 NRT1400 – 1630YNT 320 246

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.