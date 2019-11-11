China Eastern in the first quarter of 2020 season plans to add various new routes to Tokyo Narita, including service from Kunming, Qingdao, Wuhan and Yantai. Planned schedule as follows.
Kunming – Tokyo Narita eff 18FEB20 4 weekly 787-9
MU2591 KMG0750 – 1310NRT 789 x357
MU2592 NRT1410 – 1835KMG 789 x357
Qingdao – Tokyo Narita eff 05JAN20 3 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2012)
MU5079 TAO0910 – 1310NRT 320 357
MU5080 NRT1410 – 1640TAO 320 357
Wuhan – Tokyo Narita eff 04JAN20 3 weekly A320
MU2615 WUH0855 – 1330NRT 738 246
MU2616 NRT1430 – 1755WUH 738 246
Yantai – Tokyo Narita eff 02JAN20 3 weekly A320
MU5031 YNT0900 – 1300NRT 320 246
MU5032 NRT1400 – 1630YNT 320 246
China Eastern adds new Tokyo Narita routes in 1Q20
