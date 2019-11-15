T’Way Air this week closed reservation for Daegu – Hong Kong service, where the airline previously planned to resume service on 20DEC19. The airline originally filed 1 daily Boeing 737 service for winter 2019/20 season.
TW115 TAE0855 – 1205HKG 737 D
TW116 HKG1305 – 1735TAE 737 x6
TW116 HKG1315 – 1735TAE 737 6
T'Way Air closes Daegu – Hong Kong bookings from late-Dec 2019
Posted
T’Way Air this week closed reservation for Daegu – Hong Kong service, where the airline previously planned to resume service on 20DEC19. The airline originally filed 1 daily Boeing 737 service for winter 2019/20 season.