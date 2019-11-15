T'Way Air closes Daegu – Hong Kong bookings from late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

T’Way Air this week closed reservation for Daegu – Hong Kong service, where the airline previously planned to resume service on 20DEC19. The airline originally filed 1 daily Boeing 737 service for winter 2019/20 season.

TW115 TAE0855 – 1205HKG 737 D
TW116 HKG1305 – 1735TAE 737 x6
TW116 HKG1315 – 1735TAE 737 6

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.