Cebu Pacific 4Q19 Hong Kong frequency adjustment

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cebu Pacific in the 4th quarter of 2019 adjusts operational frequency on selected routes for Hong Kong, including Cebu and Clark.

Cebu – Hong Kong 08OCT19 – 15DEC19 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Clark – Hong Kong 11NOV19 – 07JAN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Despite these service reductions, planned Puerto Princesa – Hong Kong service will still see inaugural flight today (17NOV19), operating 4 times weekly.

