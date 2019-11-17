Cebu Pacific 4Q19 Hong Kong frequency adjustment

Cebu Pacific in the 4th quarter of 2019 adjusts operational frequency on selected routes for Hong Kong, including Cebu and Clark.



Cebu – Hong Kong 08OCT19 – 15DEC19 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Clark – Hong Kong 11NOV19 – 07JAN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Despite these service reductions, planned Puerto Princesa – Hong Kong service will still see inaugural flight today (17NOV19), operating 4 times weekly.