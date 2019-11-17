SpiceJet W19 Hong Kong service adjustment as of 15NOV19

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet since 28OCT19 adjusted service to Hong Kong, which sees the cancellation of Mumbai – Hong Kong route. The cancellation is currently listed until 15JAN20 inclusive, based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website.



SG041 BOM0140 – 0940HKG 737 D

SG042 HKG1215 – 1635BOM 737 D



The airline continues to operate 1 daily Delhi – Hong Kong service.