AirAsia W19 Hong Kong service changes

AirAsia in winter 2019/20 season is adjusting service to Hong Kong, as the airline modifies operational frequency for flights from Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur.



Kota Kinabalu – Hong Kong 04NOV19 – 19DEC19 Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly (12 weekly from 12NOV19, 7 weekly from 01DEC19 to 19DEC19)

Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong eff 01DEC19 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, except 20DEC19 – 31DEC19 and 20JAN20 – 02FEB20