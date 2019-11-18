Thai Airways International during the month of December 2019 schedules Airbus A350-900XWB service to Scandinavia, reflected in last week’s schedule update.
Bangkok – Copenhagen A350-900XWB operates on 16DEC19 / 26DEC19 / 29DEC19
TG950 BKK0050 – 0635CPH 359
TG951 CPH1350 – 0620+1BKK 359
Bangkok – Stockholm Arlanda A350-900XWB operates from 01DEC19 to 15DEC19
TG960 BKK0125 – 0655ARN 359 D
TG961 ARN1330 – 0545+1BKK 359 D
Thai Airways International adds A350 Scandinavia service in Dec 2019
Posted
Thai Airways International during the month of December 2019 schedules Airbus A350-900XWB service to Scandinavia, reflected in last week’s schedule update.