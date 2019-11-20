KLM W20 Mexico City preliminary listing as of 17NOV19

KLM in recent schedule update extended listing into December 2020, already reflected in the OAG. For the first part of winter 2020/21 season, the Skyteam member tentatively schedules Boeing 747-400COMBI service on Amsterdam – Mexico City route until 28NOV20.



Previously highlighted, KLM plans to operate Boeing 787-9 along with 747-400COMBI from 25OCT20. Based on current listing until mid-December 2020, KLM lists daily 787-9 service from 29NOV20.



KL685 AMS1435 – 1925MEX 74E x357

KL685 AMS1435 – 1925MEX 789 357



KL686 MEX2155 – 1510+1AMS 74E x357

KL686 MEX2155 – 1510+1AMS 789 357