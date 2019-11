Clarification: Citilink erroneous Gold Coast schedule filing

Airlineroute on Monday 18NOV19 published the story of Citilink filed preliminary schedule for Denpasar – Gold Coast route, appeared in the week of 17NOV19's OAG schedules update. Airlineroute has been advised that this particular schedule erroneously appeared in the OAG.



The original story published on 18NOV19 has been removed.

Below is the preliminary schedule that was filed in error.



QG560 DPS2220 – 0605+1OOL 320 5

QG561 OOL0710 – 1150DPS 320 6