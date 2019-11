KLM 3Q20 Tokyo aircraft changes

KLM during 2020 Olympics plans to increase capacity on Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita route, as KL863/864 to be operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of 787-9, during following period (dates based on Amsterdam departure): 18JUL20 – 25JUL20, 01AUG20 – 10AUG20.

The Skyteam member operates 10 weekly flights on this route during summer season.



KL861 AMS1435 – 0835+1NRT 77W D

KL863 AMS1750 – 1200+1NRT 77W 146



KL862 NRT1020 – 1500AMS 77W D

KL864 NRT1345 – 1815AMS 77W 257