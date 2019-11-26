TAP Air Portugal from June 2020 plans to resume Ponta Delgada – Boston route, after 19 years of service cancellation. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route from 04JUN20, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.
TP219 PDL1615 – 1755BOS 32Q x25
TP220 BOS2230 – 0720+1PDL 32Q x25
This route was last served until March 2001.
TAP Air Portugal resumes Ponta Delgada – Boston service from June 2020
Posted
TAP Air Portugal from June 2020 plans to resume Ponta Delgada – Boston route, after 19 years of service cancellation. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route from 04JUN20, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.