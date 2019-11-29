Air China from January 2020 plans to resume Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita service, previously served in the 3rd quarter of 2012. From 10JAN20, Airbus A321 aircraft will serve this route 4 times weekly.
CA145 HGH1515 – 1930NRT 321 x246
CA146 NRT2030 – 2325HGH 321 x246
Air China resumes Hangzhou – Tokyo service from Jan 2020
Posted
Air China from January 2020 plans to resume Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita service, previously served in the 3rd quarter of 2012. From 10JAN20, Airbus A321 aircraft will serve this route 4 times weekly.