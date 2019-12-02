Sudanese carrier Tarco Aviation starting next week is adding Khartoum – Doha service, on board Boeing 737-400 aircraft. According to the airline’s website, first flight is scheduled on 09DEC19, operating 3 times weekly.
3T234 KRT1550 – 2030DOH 734 135
3T235 DOH2130 – 2355KRT 734 135
Tarco Aviation adds Khartoum – Doha route from Dec 2019
