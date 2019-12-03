Transavia France in summer 2020 season is launching new base at Montpellier, initially with 12 new routes. Planned operation overview as follows.
Montpellier – Agadir eff 20JUN20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Athens eff 04APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Faro eff 03APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Irakleion eff 03APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Lisbon eff 05APR20 3 weekly
Montpellier – Madrid eff 05APR20 3 weekly
Montpellier – Marrakech eff 03APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Oujda eff 27JUN20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Palermo eff 03APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Palma Mallorca 05APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Rome eff 05APR20 2 weekly
Montpellier – Seville eff 05APR20 2 weekly
Transavia France launches Montpellier base in April 2020
