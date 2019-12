JAL files additional S20 Tokyo Haneda International routes

JAL on Tuesday (03DEC19) opened reservation for 3 additional International routes from Tokyo Haneda, including service resumptions. These additional routes has been announced by the airline in November 2019, subject to Government Approval.



Tokyo Haneda – Delhi eff 29MAR20 Service resumption (previously served as 1-stop until 1978), 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Narita

JL039 HND1055 – 1700DEL 789 D

JL030 DEL1930 – 0655+1HND 789 D



Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Narita

JL047 HND1050 – 1500HEL 789 D

JL048 HEL1725 – 0855+1HND 789 D



Tokyo Haneda – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Service resumption since 1978, 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Narita

JL051 HND1920 – 0710+1SYD 789 D

JL052 SYD0915 – 1705HND 789 D