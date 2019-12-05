Air China adds Chongqing – Okinawa service from late-Dec 2019

Air China from late-December 2019 is launching new service to Japan, with the addition of Chongqing – Okinawa nonstop route. From 27DEC19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
CA477 CKG1235 – 1720OKA 738 357
CA478 OKA1835 – 2210CKG 738 357
