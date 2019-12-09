TUI Belgium adds Lille – Bejaia route from Feb 2020

TUIfly Belgium from February 2020 plans additional new route to Algeria, which sees the launch of Lille – Bejaia service. From 18FEB20, Boeing 737-700 aircraft operates this route once weekly.



TB6951 LIL1255 – 1525BJA 73W 2

TB6952 BJA1620 – 1855LIL 73W 2



Operational day and schedule varies during summer season, from 31MAR20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline also plans to offer Lille – Tlemcen weekly service from 17FEB20, with 737-700.