TUI Airways from May 2020 plans to introduce additional routes to Hurghada in Egypt, where the airline scheduled weekly flight from East Midlands and Newcastle. Planned schedule as follows.
East Midlands – Hurghada eff 04MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
TOM810 EMA1400 – 2015HRG 73H 1
TOM811 HRG2115 – 0215+1EMA 73H 1
Newcastle – Hurghada eff 01MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
TOM634 NCL1425 – 2045HRG 73H 5
TOM635 HRG2145 – 0255+1NCL 73H 5
TUI Airways adds new UK – Hurghada routes from May 2020
Posted
