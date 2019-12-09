Turkmenistan Airlines removes London Luton schedule from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Turkmenistan Airlines in the week of 08DEC19’s OAG schedules update removed Ashgabat – London Luton route, originally filed as 1 weekly flight from 03DEC19. The airline first filed schedule for this route in late-November 2019, that shows service to be operated by Boeing 737-800.

Originally filed schedule as follows.

T5423 ASB1235 – 1435LTN 738 2
T5424 LTN1710 – 0450+1ASB 738 2

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.