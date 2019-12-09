Turkmenistan Airlines removes London Luton schedule from Dec 2019

Turkmenistan Airlines in the week of 08DEC19’s OAG schedules update removed Ashgabat – London Luton route, originally filed as 1 weekly flight from 03DEC19. The airline first filed schedule for this route in late-November 2019, that shows service to be operated by Boeing 737-800.



Originally filed schedule as follows.



T5423 ASB1235 – 1435LTN 738 2

T5424 LTN1710 – 0450+1ASB 738 2