Biman Bangladesh Airlines S20 Manchester service changes as of 11DEC19

Biman Bangladesh Airlines this week filed service changes for Manchester in summer 2020 season, effective 29MAR20. The airline’s 1 of 3 weekly Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka service will become Dhaka – Sylhet – Manchester vv, on board Boeing 787-9 aircraft.



In addition, overall departure time from Bangladesh will move from noon to early-morning hours.



Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka

BG007 DAC0630 – 1240MAN 789 2

BG007 DAC0630 – 1240MAN 788 7



BG208 MAN2000 – 1200+1ZYL1300+1 – 1340+1DAC 789 2

BG208 MAN2000 – 1200+1ZYL1300+1 – 1340+1DAC 788 7



Dhaka – Sylhet – Manchester

BG007 DAC0440 – 0520ZYL0630 – 1240MAN 789 4

BG208 MAN2000 – 1200+1ZYL1300+1 – 1340+1DAC 789 4