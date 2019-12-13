Delta Air Lines in early-April 2020 scheduled 2 wide-body service to Nashville, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The Skyteam member plans to operate A330-200 westbound Atlanta – Nashville – Las Vegas on 03APR20, eastbound Las Vegas – Nashville – Atlanta on 06APR20.
Atlanta – Nashville
DL466 ATL0900 – 0904BNA 332 03APR20
DL8783 BNA1700 – 1910ATL 332 06APR20
Las Vegas – Nashville
DL479 BNA1200 – 1413LAS 332 03APR20
DL470 LAS1000 – 1534BNA 332 06APR20
Delta schedules limited-time A330 Nashville service in April 2020
Posted
