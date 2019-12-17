Spring Airlines from late-December 2019 schedules additional route to Thailand, which sees Shenzhen – Krabi route joins the airline’s international network. From 28DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
9C6259 SZX1850 – 2125KBV 320 246
9C6260 KBV2225 – 0250+1SZX 320 246
Spring Airlines adds Shenzhen – Krabi service from late-Dec 2019
