British Airways removes A350 Tokyo Narita service from July 2020

British Airways in this week’s schedule update once again reversed planned London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita service during summer 2020 season. Planned Airbus A350-1000XWB service from 01JUL20, has been removed. From 01JUL20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will continue to serve this route, switching to 777-300ER on temporary basis from 10JUL20 to 13AUG20.



BA005 LHR1540 – 1115+1NRT 777 D

BA006 NRT1300 – 1720LHR 777 D