Transavia France in the last few days opened reservation for new routes between Montpellier and Tunisia, including flights to Djerba and Tunis. Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate following schedules.
Montpellier – Djerba eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 737-800
TO4950 MPL0600 – 0710DJE 73H 6
TO4950 MPL0800 – 0910DJE 73H 2
TO4951 DJE0755 – 1105MPL 73H 6
TO4951 DJE0955 – 1305MPL 73H 2
Montpellier – Tunis eff 07APR20 3 weekly 737-800
TO4782 MPL0600 – 0645TUN 73H 24
TO4782 MPL0620 – 0705TUN 73H 7
TO4783 TUN0730 – 1015MPL 73H 24
TO4783 TUN0750 – 103MPL 73H 7
Transavia France adds Montpellier – Tunisia routes in S20
