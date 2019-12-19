Transavia France adds Montpellier – Tunisia routes in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Transavia France in the last few days opened reservation for new routes between Montpellier and Tunisia, including flights to Djerba and Tunis. Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate following schedules.

Montpellier – Djerba eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 737-800
TO4950 MPL0600 – 0710DJE 73H 6
TO4950 MPL0800 – 0910DJE 73H 2

TO4951 DJE0755 – 1105MPL 73H 6
TO4951 DJE0955 – 1305MPL 73H 2

Montpellier – Tunis eff 07APR20 3 weekly 737-800
TO4782 MPL0600 – 0645TUN 73H 24
TO4782 MPL0620 – 0705TUN 73H 7

TO4783 TUN0730 – 1015MPL 73H 24
TO4783 TUN0750 – 103MPL 73H 7