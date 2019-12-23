Pegasus Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to offer new service to Georgia, as the airline schedules Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Batumi route. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly, from 29MAR20.
PC310 SAW1110 – 1400BUS 738 5
PC310 SAW1140 – 1430BUS 738 1
PC310 SAW1210 – 1500BUS 738 7
PC310 SAW1215 – 1505BUS 738 3
PC311 BUS1440 – 1545SAW 738 5
PC311 BUS1510 – 1615SAW 738 1
PC311 BUS1540 – 1645SAW 738 7
PC311 BUS1545 – 1650SAW 738 3
Pegasus adds Istanbul – Batumi service from late-March 2020
Posted
Pegasus Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to offer new service to Georgia, as the airline schedules Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Batumi route. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly, from 29MAR20.