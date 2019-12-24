Spring Airlines from January 2020 plans to expand service to Osaka, with the launch of Shenyang – Osaka Kansai flight. From 13JAN20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
9C6329 SHE2255 – 0230+1KIX 320 14
9C6330 KIX2010 – 2205SHE 320 14
Spring Airlines adds Shenyang – Osaka service from Jan 2020
