SunExpress S20 new routes as of 23DEC19

SunExpress in recent weeks filed additional new routes for summer 2020 season, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Additional new routes as follows.



Adana – Hamburg eff 01JUN20 1 weekly 737-800 (Replacing SunExpress Germany, last served until October 2017)

XG710 ADA1500 – 1805HAM 73H 1

XG711 HAM1915 – 0005+1ADA 73H 1



Schedule varies from 13JUL20 to 17AUG20.



Izmir – Ercan eff 25MAY20 2 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since April 2014)

XQ850 ADB0225 – 0350ECN 73H 15

XQ851 ECN0440 – 0615ADB 73H 15



Izmir – Hatay eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 737-800

XQ9022 ADB0630 – 0800HTY 73H 2

XQ9022 ADB1610 – 1740HTY 73H 6

XQ9022 ADB1730 – 1900HTY 73H 4



XQ9023 HTY0830 – 1010ADB 73H 2

XQ9023 HTY1810 – 1950ADB 73H 6

XQ9023 HTY1930 – 2110ADB 73H 4



Previously reported changes:

Adana – Brussels eff 01JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Adana – Vienna eff 02JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Antalya – Bremen eff 05APR20 2 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since June 2017)

Antalya – Helsinki eff 03MAY20 1 weekly 737-800

Antalya – Marseille eff 13APR20 1 weekly A320 (Avion Express aircraft)

Dalaman – Vienna eff 31MAY20 1 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since September 2015)

Dalaman – Zurich eff 31MAY20 1 weekly 737-800

Bodrum – Berlin Tegel eff 01MAY20 1 weekly 737-800

Gaziantep – Berlin Tegel eff 29MAY20 1 weekly 737-800 (Service resumption since October 2016)

Izmir – Budapest 31MAY20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Izmir – Milan Malpensa 04JUN20 – 28SEP20 2 weekly 737-800

Izmir – Prague 30MAY20 – 26SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Izmir – Skopje 23May20 – 19SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Konya – Helsinki 28MAY20 – 17SEP20 1 weekly 737-800