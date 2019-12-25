Qingdao Airlines adds Zhengzhou – Thailand routes in W19

Qingdao Airlines in winter 2019/20 season is adding service between Zhengzhou and Thailand, as the airline already launched Bangkok flights earlier this month, followed by Phuket next month. Planned schedule as follows.

Zhengzhou – Bangkok eff 01DEC19 3 weekly A320 (service listed until 29FEB20)
QW6111 CGO1140 – 1510BKK 320 246
QW6112 BKK1610 – 2050CGO 320 246

Zhengzhou – Phuket eff 01JAN20 3 weekly A320
QW6063 CGO1050 – 1355HKT 320 135
QW6064 HKT1500 – 2140CGO 320 135


