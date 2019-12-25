Vueling resumes Valencia – London flight from May 2020

Vueling in summer 2020 plans to resume Valencia – London route, which sees the airline operates 6 weekly Valencia – London Gatwick route. From 01MAY20, this route will be served by Airbus A320 aircraft.



Following schedule is effective for the month of May 2020, as schedule varies from 01JUN20.



VY8472 VLC1840 – 2010LGW 320 246

VY8472 VLC1910 – 2040LGW 320 357



VY8473 LGW2110 – 0035+1VLC 320 246

VY8473 LGW2140 – 0105+1VLC 320 357



Clickair, which merged with Vueling in 2009, previously operated Valencia – London Heathrow route from February 2007 to October 2008 (approximate).