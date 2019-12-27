Air France from January 2020 plans to commence codeshare partnership with Jetstar Asia, covering various routes via Singapore, including service to Australia. Planned codeshare routes to commence on 07JAN20 as follows.
Air France operated by Jetstar Asia
Singapore – Darwin
Singapore – Denpasar
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur
Singapore – Medan Kuala Namu
Singapore – Penang
Singapore – Phnom Penh
Singapore – Phuket
Singapore – Siem Reap
Singapore – Surabaya
Singapore – Yangon
Air France / Jetstar Asia begins codeshare service from Jan 2020
Posted
Air France from January 2020 plans to commence codeshare partnership with Jetstar Asia, covering various routes via Singapore, including service to Australia. Planned codeshare routes to commence on 07JAN20 as follows.